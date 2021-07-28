Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

