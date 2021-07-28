Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,579,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,871,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

