Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 530,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

