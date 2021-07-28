Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $203.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,219. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $284.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

