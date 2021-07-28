Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 2,784,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,322. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

