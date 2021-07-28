ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 408.1% from the June 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ViaDerma stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. ViaDerma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.
ViaDerma Company Profile
