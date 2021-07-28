Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

