Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

