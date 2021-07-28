Virtu Financial LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 207.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,271.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,994 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

