Virtu Financial LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

