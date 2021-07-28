Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copernicus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

