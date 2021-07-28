Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

