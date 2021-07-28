Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.
Shares of V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
