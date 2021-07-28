Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

