Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

VGZ opened at $0.89 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,420. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

