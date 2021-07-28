Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of Voestalpine stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
