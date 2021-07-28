Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of Voestalpine stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

