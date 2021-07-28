Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €211.05 ($248.29). Volkswagen shares last traded at €208.60 ($245.41), with a volume of 1,089,503 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

