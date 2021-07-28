Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 58,499 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 181.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

