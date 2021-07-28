Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 87,678 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 338.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Encore Capital Group worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.