Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,168 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

