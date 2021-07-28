Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

