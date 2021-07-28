Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 358,380 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358,380 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $412.79 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

