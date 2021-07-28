Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 45,847 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,847 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

