Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 239.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 239.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

