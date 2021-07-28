Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,432 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 308,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.