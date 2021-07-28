W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

