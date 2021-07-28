W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

