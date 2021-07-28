Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. 62,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

