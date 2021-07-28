Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 31,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

