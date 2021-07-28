Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.