Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $159.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

