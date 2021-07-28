Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

