Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 6,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.