Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 6,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

