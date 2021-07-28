Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

HD stock opened at $327.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.50. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

