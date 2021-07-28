Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) in the last few weeks:
- 7/23/2021 – Lumos Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 7/22/2021 – Lumos Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Lumos Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Lumos Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 7/8/2021 – Lumos Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
LUMO stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
