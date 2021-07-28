Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Lumos Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/22/2021 – Lumos Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Lumos Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Lumos Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/8/2021 – Lumos Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LUMO stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

