Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
