Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

