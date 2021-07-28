Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRI stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

