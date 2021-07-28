Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.72.

WEF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

