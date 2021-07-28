Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 73,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

