Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$24.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.97.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

