Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,419,899 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
