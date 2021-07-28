Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.09. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,419,899 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.