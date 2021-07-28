Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.82.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

