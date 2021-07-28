WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.50 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $750.61 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00037259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,852,010 coins and its circulating supply is 733,852,009 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

