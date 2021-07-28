Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

WLL opened at $46.55 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

