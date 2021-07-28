William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $228.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

