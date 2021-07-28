Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

