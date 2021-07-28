Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.63 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

