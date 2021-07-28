W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.98. Zacks Investment Research now has a $4.25 price target on the stock. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3,871 shares.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost the company’s production further. Notably, the region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced the company’s prospects. Notably, the faster vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year, thereby, aiding fuel demand. Thus, the rising demand and the drastic improvement in oil prices will aid its bottom line.”

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

