Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.71.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 828,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.