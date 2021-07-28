Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

