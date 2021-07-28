Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:XRX opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Xerox alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.